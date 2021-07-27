WATCH LIVEU.S. Capitol Attack Hearing
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Cuba, Cuban Protests, Keith Jones, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Cuban-American flotilla that set sail Friday has returned.

The purpose of the flotilla? To show their support to the Cuban people as close as they could get to them.

The boaters were able to get roughly 15 miles from the island.

They lit flare guns and fireworks, sending messages of hope to Cubans fighting for freedom.

Note: This story was originally published July 25th, 2021.

CBSMiami.com Team