MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins kick off training camp on Wednesday, July 28. Coach Brian Flores leads Miami in his 3rd season as head coach.

The Dolphins had the NFL’s 6th-best scoring defense in 2020 and will look to improve and become a dominant unit this year.

CBS4’s Jim Berry, Mike Cugno, and Steve Goldstein break down the Dolphins’ defense before Camp Dolphins starts.

A hot topic for the defense is disgruntled Miami Dolphins corner Xavien Howard who could be on the way out but did show up at training camp on Tuesday morning.

“It’s a dangerous situation, because you don’t want to set a precedent, I think, Steve, because renegotiating a deal that you just did a couple of years ago. But on the other hand, if you don’t have your best player, your defense won’t be nearly what it could be,” said Jim Berry.

“Yeah, it’s a tough one,” agreed Steve Goldstein, “And you know, look, you want to renegotiate the deal and you go with the philosophy of if you have one of the great seasons in the last 20 years in the NFL will give you more money. I think that might be okay, because the season he comes off of wasn’t just a good year. It was great. And if someone else does that, if I’m a team, I’m happy to pay you. But yeah, you know, they did give him a very big extension. They took a little bit of a leap of faith when they give it to him and now he’s coming back for more. I can see both sides of it. But I think we’re all in the same boat that they’re a better team when he plays so figure it out.”

Watch the video above for the rest of the breakdown of the Dolphins defense and remember the Miami Dolphins will host 14 training camp practices that are open to the public at their brand new, state-of-the-art training facility built right next to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The first is Saturday, July 31. Attendance is free but you must reserve tickets by clicking here.

It leads up to the first preseason game Saturday, August 14 against the Chicago Bears.

