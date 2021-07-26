PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines Police are trying to identify a man who was caught on video stealing more than $1,300 worth of wine and seafood from a Whole Foods Store.
A photograph released by police shows the suspect inside the store located at 14956 Pines Boulevard on July 15.READ MORE: Florida’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday Expanded To 10 Days, Starts July 31
He is described as an older white man, with dark hair, and a receding hairline.READ MORE: Police Searching For Karla Argueta & Audree Guevara, Two Young Girls Missing In Hialeah
He was wearing glasses at the time.
The man faces felony Grand Theft charges.MORE NEWS: ‘Libertad’: Thousands March In DC To Demand Change & Show Support For Freedom Fighters In Cuba
If you recognize him, call Det. Robert Goulding at (954) 431-2225 or email rgoulding@ppines.com with any information.