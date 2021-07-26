MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of Cuban Americans converged on our nation’s capital Monday to show support for freedom fighters in Cuba.

The demonstrators marched in front of the White House and the Cuban embassy in Washington, D.C. They say Cuba’s fight for freedom is being ignored by the Biden administration.

“Libertad,” they chanted.

From South Florida to Washington, D.C., the message is the same – Cubans deserve freedom after 62 years of communism.

“Where is Biden, where is Biden, where is Biden,” rally-goers said.

At a rally in Lafayette Square outside the White House, the crowd called on President Joe Biden to do more about the crackdown on peaceful protesters in Cuba.

They say sanctions imposed by the Biden administration last week are merely symbolic and will have no impact on the Cuban government. They want the U.S. to spearhead an international effort to pressure Cuba to allow democratic reforms on the island.

“Thank you for being here. This is why we demonstrate,” said Sen. Rick Scott, who called for the closing of the Cuban embassy in D.C. “We have demands. They work for us.”

The crowd marched to the Cuban embassy, which opened during the Obama administration allowing the two countries to have diplomatic relations and solve bilateral disputes through diplomacy. It’s something this crowd wants no part of while Cubans are being beaten and jailed.

“Every day that the brave people of Cuba rise up they are being beat, shot,” said U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York. “And as long as they do that we are going to show up here every single day.”

Tuesday is the anniversary of the start of the Castro Revolution, a date that traditionally draws large government supporters into the streets.