MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced a call for freedom event will be taking place next weekend.

“This is not a party, this is a cry for freedom,” said Suarez.

The event is happening at Bayfront Park at 5 p.m. Saturday, and is calling for liberty of those in Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

“All three counties are in the same boat; all three counties are oppressed by the communist that begun in Cuba in 1959,” said Commissioner Joe Carollo.

Mayor Suarez and other city leaders say this event is crucial to making sure these countries are not forgotten about, and to keep the pressure on the United States to take action.

“As Americans, we’ve been blessed with a life of opportunity while our families sit silenced and impoverished by communist regimes that strangle the country’s god given rights,” said Suarez.

Demonstrations standing with Cuba that are taking place in South Florida have continued.

Rudy Giuliani made an appearance for what was a planned SOS Cuba rally outside Versailles in Little Havana, condemning the communist regime.

“There’s a first amendment, if you criticize him, he’ll put a bone in your brain, or put you in jail for the rest of your life or torture your family – that’s what the Cuban people have been living under for 62 years,” said Giuliani.