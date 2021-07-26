  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Manny Cid, Miami Lakes, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid announced Monday evening that he has finally gotten vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I have to admit that I was extremely hesitant to get vaccinated,” he wrote on Twitter.

But his change of heart came “after attending the funerals of some human beings that I respected.”

And while Cid, a Republican, added that “getting vaccinated is 100% a personal choice,” he believed sharing the news was important if it meant saving even one life.

