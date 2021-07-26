MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid announced Monday evening that he has finally gotten vaccinated against COVID-19.
"I have to admit that I was extremely hesitant to get vaccinated," he wrote on Twitter.
But his change of heart came “after attending the funerals of some human beings that I respected.”
and much prayer I decided today was the day. Yes, getting vaccinated is 100% a personal choice but I had to share my story with you all. Even if I'm able to possibly save 1 life, it was definitely necessary to post.
— Manny Cid (@MayorMannyCid) July 27, 2021
And while Cid, a Republican, added that “getting vaccinated is 100% a personal choice,” he believed sharing the news was important if it meant saving even one life.