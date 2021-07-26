MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four Miami Beach police officers have been relieved of duty.
It stems from a dangerous chain of events that started at 9 Street and Ocean Court at 1:20 a.m. Monday.READ MORE: Crestview Towers Residents Being Allowed To Slowly Return To Move Out Belongings
Officers approached a man who illegally parked a scooter.
That man took off and hit an officer with the scooter. He tried to hit another officer, but missed.READ MORE: Estelle Hedaya, Last Victim Of Surfside Condo Collapse Identified
After driving on sidewalks, the suspect started running and was caught in the lobby of the Royal Palm Hotel.
Monday night, Chief Richard Clements said he has serious concerns about force that was used after the suspect was in custody.
He says he saw video of it.MORE NEWS: Shake-A-Leg Celebrates 31 Years Of Making Miami One Of The Most Accessible Cities
A decision about what happens next to the four officers who were relieved of duty depends on the results of an internal investigation and whether the state attorney’s office will want to take action.