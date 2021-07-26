FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Inter Miami and the Philadelphia Union played to a 1-1 draw Sunday at the DRV PNK Stadium stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Philadelphia (6-4-6), which had lost back-to-back games, is winless in its last four.

Robbie Robinson, a 22-year-old in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal for Miami (2-8-3).

“I am massively proud of the players tonight. I think we deserved the victory. I thought that their attitudes, their commitment, their desire – everything that you wanted to see in a team, everything that you want to see as a supporter that we talked about yesterday – I think they gave to the fútbol club,” said head coach Phil Neville.

The match opened with an even run of play in the opening moments.

“Inter Miami’s first moment of significant danger came in the 16th minute; a great attacking sequence involving Federico Higuaín, Gibbs, Robinson and Gonzalo Higuaín saw the younger Higuaín brother turn to beat a defender and deliver a shot at the near post that was saved,” according to a statement from Inter Miami.

The match remained scoreless heading into halftime.

The team continued to threaten early in the second half.

In the 71st minute, Gonzalo Higuaín and Robinson combined to score the opening goal. Higuaín played a first-time ball over the top to a streaking Robinson who scored.

In the 85th minute, however, Philadelphia leveled the score; a shot came in from a wide area that drew a diving save from Nick Marsman, but the rebound fell to Kacper Przybylko at the far post, who slotted it into the empty net to make it 1-1.

Robinson was named Heineken Man of the Match.

Miami snapped a six-game losing streak but is winless in seven straight since beating Cincinnati 3-2 on May 16 and has scored just two goals in that span.

Inter Miami will be back in action on Saturday, July 31 at 8 p.m. when it hosts CF Montréal at DRV PNK Stadium.

