HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police need your help finding two missing girls.
According to police, 14-year-old Karla Argueta and 9-year-old Audree Guevara were given permission by their parents to walk to the Moonlight Beauty Salon, located at 1368 Palm Avenue on Sunday afternoon, but they never came back home.
Karla was last seen wearing a white shirt with a “Honduras” logo, grey pants, tennis shoes. Audree was last seen wearing black shorts, white striped shirt and sandals.
Anyone with information about these two young girls is asked to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.