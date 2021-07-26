MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The pilot of a small plane who ran out of fuel made an emergency landing on I-10 in the state’s panhandle.
No one was injured when the plane landed on the highway’s shoulder around 7:30 p.m. Sunday outside of Milton, which is near Pensacola.READ MORE: AAA: Florida Gas Prices Drop Slightly
Witnesses told troopers that the plane was circling just before landing on the interstate. He is making his own arrangements to remove the plane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.READ MORE: Florida Murder Suspect Kills Self After Shoot Out With Palm Beach Deputies
“It’s not every day we respond to an airplane on the interstate!” troopers said in the email.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were notified.MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Partly Cloudy, Storms Develop Late Morning Into Afternoon
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)