PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A man suspected in a murder killed himself after a shoot out with Palm Beach sheriff’s deputies.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies who were following the man pulled over his Uber driver in Lake Park.
When the car stopped, the man got out and started shooting at the deputies, who returned fire, said Frank DeMario, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office chief of law enforcement.
The suspect wasn't hit by the deputies' gunfire and fled to a building about a block away, where deputies found blood. The officers at first thought he had been wounded in the shootout, but later determined he fatally shot himself, DeMario said.
The department posted on Twitter a photo of a gun between the dead man’s legs.
Two deputies were placed on administrative leave, which is the protocol for officer-involved shootings. Neither were injured.
