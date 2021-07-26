MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Here is some good financial news for parents. Florida’s annual Back-to-School “Sales Tax Holiday” has been expanded to 10 days and will take place from Saturday, July 31 through Monday, August 9.
Anyone purchasing supplies will get a break from the state's 6% sales tax which can add up to big savings for families as the summer break ends and the new school year begins.
So what items are tax free?
- Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.
- School supplies selling for $15 or less per item.
- The first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.
Among the allowed school supplies are the following: binders, calculators, colored pencils, crayons, pens, construction paper, lunch boxes, notebook filler paper, glue, paste, poster paper, rulers and scissors.
Among the allowed school supplies are the following: binders, calculators, colored pencils, crayons, pens, construction paper, lunch boxes, notebook filler paper, glue, paste, poster paper, rulers and scissors.

Examples of taxable school supplies include: correction tape-fluid-pens; masking tape; printer and computer paper; staplers and staples.
Click here for more information about the sales tax holiday, and for lists of specific items and their taxable status.