MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Coral Gables building is being evacuated as a result of structural concerns.

Notices were placed at the front entrance to let residents know they have until Monday to get out.

CBS4 spoke to the association board president, who said they are actively working to resolve the problem.

The president of the homeowners association at 730 Coral Way said they have been working with an engineer to fix whatever structural concerns the city has.

“The engineer recommended that we do three things. The first one is to install these shoring poles. The second one is to empty the pool and the pool deck,” said the association president.

The third option recommendation was to remove the tiles on the pool deck and they stress all three have been completed.

Now, residents are hoping with the corrections they have made, the city will allow them to stay.

“Structural engineer recommendation and the assurance that the building is safe. We’ve done all three of the initial steps and once he finalizes the report on the whole building. Then will start to do whatever recommendation he’s making.”