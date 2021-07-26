MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Dolphins kick off the 2021 season as Training Camp begins Wednesday, July 28.

Coach Brian Flores leads Miami in his 3rd season as head coach and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returns for his sophomore season.

The Dolphins offense added some more speed in the draft and free agency and will now look to score more points on the board this season.

CBS4’s Jim Berry, Mike Cugno, and Steve Goldstein break down the Dolphins offense before Camp Dolphins starts including a close look at Tua.

“He had a pretty good rookie season, remember less than a year removed from a hip injury and surgery,” said Goldstein. “This team was banged up late. Yeah, but now it’s all on him. They got him the weapons this year.”

Watch the video above for the rest of the breakdown of the Dolphins offense and remember the Miami Dolphins will host 14 training camp practices that are open to the public at their brand new, state-of-the-art training facility built right next to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The first is Saturday, July 31. Attendance is free but you must reserve tickets by clicking here.

It leads up to the first preseason game Saturday, August 14 against the Chicago Bears.

