TAMPA (CBSMiami) — Prices at the pumps are going down, ever so slightly. According to AAA, Florida gas prices have gradually declined, falling a total of 4 cents during the past two weeks.

After reaching a 2021 high of $3.01 earlier this month, drivers are now paying an average price of $2.97 per gallon. Sunday’s state average is 2 cents less than a week ago, yet 3 cents more than last month, and 91 cents more than this time last year.

“Gas prices may not move much this week, as futures prices finished slightly above a week ago,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Concerns about the Delta variant significantly impacted the crude oil market last week, causing oil prices to drop 8% on Monday. However, crude rebounded by the end of the week, on the belief that the spread would not significantly impact the recovery in global fuel demand.”

Although crude futures finished the week stronger than the week before, the price for US oil remains $3 less than this year’s high of $75.25.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.13), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.13), Tallahassee ($3.06)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.85), Orlando ($2.91), Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice ($2.91)

