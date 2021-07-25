ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Disney announced it will be moving 2,000 jobs from California to Orlando to cash in on $580 million in tax credits.

The jobs include positions in finance, human resources, technology, communications and Imagineers – with average salaries of $120,000.

The company said it favors Florida for its business friendly climate, better housing prices, lower income tax, less crowded schools and less traffic.

But experts say ultimately the move comes down to money.

“Capital and corporations are not loyal. They are not people. They don’t have emotions. All they care about is the bottom line and that’s why the move is gonna happen,” said Fernando Guerra, a political science professor at Loyola Marymount University. “The existing 2,000 employees, it’s not better for them cause half of them, or more than half, will lose their jobs and many will decide not to go over.”

The company says it will work to relocate some of their highest-paid employees as long as they want to move to Florida.

According to a spokesperson, the new campus will support a dynamic work environment.