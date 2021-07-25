MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A memorial concert is being held in Surfside Sunday evening to honor the victims of the condo collapse tragedy.
The town of Surfside worked with Bal Harbour to bring the event together.
According to the town, Bal Harbour contributed their concert through the South Florida Symphony Orchestra.
The orchestra also provided additional musicians, a cantor and a singer for the occasion.
The concert, which has limited seating, is being held at the 96th Street beach. It will start at 6 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m.
The names of the victims will be read at the end with a live butterfly release to follow.