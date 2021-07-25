MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Once again, a caravan from South Florida has headed to Washington, D.C.
The group wants the United States government to help the Cuban people put an end to the communist regime in the island.
This local caravan isn’t the only one heading to the capital.
CBS4 was told supporters from all over the state and even other parts of the country are there.

Those who gathered Sunday ahead of the trek said the White House isn't doing enough to help the Cuban people.
They said that the measures recently taken by President Joe Biden, such as sanctions, are mostly symbolic.