MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been one month since our South Florida community was rocked by the tragedy of Surfside. The investigation is only just beginning, and at least one family waits for the closure they need.

At around 1:30 a.m. on June 24, the calls came in. The Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside came crumbling down.

Fifty-five of 136 units were destroyed in the 12-story building, reduced to about four stories. Thirty-seven people were rescued off their balconies. Four pulled alive from the rubble pile.

This was the first time in Florida’s history that all eight urban search and rescue teams were deployed outside of hurricane response efforts. The efforts included teams from all over the country as well as abroad to help.

At 10:30 p.m. on July 4, the standing portion of the Champlain Towers South building was brought down due to structural concerns. Yet another difficult day for the town of surfside.

Meanwhile, a memorial wall grows as more people learn of their loss.

On July 7, the mission officially transitioned to recovery. First responders held a moment of silence to honor the victims.

More than 26 million pounds of rubble were cleared from the site.

July 23, the last of the local task forces returned home.

Ninety-seven victims have been identified. Ninety-six whose bodies were recovered from the collapse and one who passed away in the hospital. There is still one victim who is still unaccounted for.

The family of 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya is waiting for news, but believe she is at peace.