By Jim DeFede
Coronavirus, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede

Jim DeFede devoted the entire half hour to rising COVID concern here over the rapidly spreading delta variant.

DeFede zeroed in on the fallout already being seen and felt in local hospitals and the stress issues being faced by our healthcare workers on the front lines.

He also took an in-depth dive into what our most prominent local health experts have to say about the current situation and where we might be going from here.

The conversations also focused on vaccine hesitancy and mask wearing issues, which included comments by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

GUESTS:

Carlos Migoya, President and CEO of Jackson Health System

Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Diseases Expert at FIU

Martha Baker, President of SEIU Local 1991

Grace Meatly, Jackson ICU Nurse

Daphne Stewart, Jackson ICU Nurse

Watch Part 1 in the video player above.

Watch Part 2 in the video player below.

Jim DeFede