MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s annual and massive hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud continues Saturday.

The event is packed with stellar lineups, including A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

In addition, there are reports that Kanye West will perform on Sunday.

The music fest was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic so this marks the first Rolling Loud in the festival’s hometown of Miami since 2019.

Organizers said they planned to keep as much of the Miami 2020 lineup intact as possible for this year. So in addition to the headliners, the music fest also features Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Young Thug, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and “special guest” Bobby Shmurda, just to name a few.

For the 2021 event, Rolling Loud will honor all passes for fans who held onto their Miami 2020 tickets and will grant refunds to ticket-holders to those who don’t want to go. There are a limited number of tickets for sale for the 2021 festival.

You can buy them at Rolling Loud’s website where you can also check for COVID protocols.

Rolling Loud started out as a one-day festival in Miami in 2015. Since then it has evolved, with massive festivals in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, and the Bay Area. It has also staged international events in Europe and Australia.

For those who live in the area, starting at 10:30 p.m. through July 25, the following roads will be closed:

NW 27th Ave. and NW 191St. North Bound

Exit 2x Ramp South Bound Off Turnpike

Exit 2x Ramp North Bound Off Turnpike

NW 4th CT./NW199th St.

Seek alternative routes to avoid delays.