MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ernest Hemingway look-alikes participated in the Key West’s version of Pamplona’s Running of The Bulls on Saturday.

They proved that their affinity for the famed author is “no bull.”

The parody of the annual Spanish race was a highlight of Key West’s Hemingway Days festival.

Hemingway lived and wrote on the island during the 1930s.

The race was slower and much safer than the actual race in Pamplona.

The Key West “run” had the look-alikes running in downtown with fake bulls.

The event was held outside Sloppy Joe’s Bar, which was frequented by the author during his Key West years.

On Saturday night, 25 look-alikes will vie for victory in the final round of Sloppy Joe’s three-night Hemingway Look-Alike Contest.