  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    7:30 PMROCK, POP & DOO WOP
    View All Programs

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ernest Hemingway look-alikes participated in the Key West’s version of Pamplona’s Running of The Bulls on Saturday.

They proved that their affinity for the famed author is “no bull.”

READ MORE: Passport Backlog Frustrates Travelers

The parody of the annual Spanish race was a highlight of Key West’s Hemingway Days festival.

Hemingway lived and wrote on the island during the 1930s.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida

The race was slower and much safer than the actual race in Pamplona.

The Key West “run” had the look-alikes running in downtown with fake bulls.

The event was held outside Sloppy Joe’s Bar, which was frequented by the author during his Key West years.

MORE NEWS: Wildlife Commissioners Eye Record Manatee Deaths

On Saturday night, 25 look-alikes will vie for victory in the final round of Sloppy Joe’s three-night Hemingway Look-Alike Contest.