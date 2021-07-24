MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police are investigating a possible shooting Saturday afternoon on Collins Avenue.
Miami Beach police tweeted they were on 1920 Collins Avenue after receiving a call of a 'possible shooting.'
Police said they had found one person with an apparent gunshot wound.
A later tweet from police said the victim had been grazed by a bullet and had refused to get medical attention and is not cooperating with authorities.
Collins Avenue was temporarily closed between 18-20 Streets.
The streets have since reopened.