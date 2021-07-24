  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMROCK, POP & DOO WOP
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours Suspicion
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at11PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach Police, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police are investigating a possible shooting Saturday afternoon on Collins Avenue.

Miami Beach police tweeted they were on 1920 Collins Avenue after receiving a call of a ‘possible shooting.’

READ MORE: Residents Of Coral Gables Building Given 72 Hours To Vacate Over Structural Concerns

Police said they had found one person with an apparent gunshot wound.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccination Sites In South Florida

A later tweet from police said the victim had been grazed by a bullet and had refused to get medical attention and is not cooperating with authorities.

Collins Avenue was temporarily closed between 18-20 Streets.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida

The streets have since reopened.

CBSMiami.com Team