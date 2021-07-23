MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As coronavirus cases fall and more Americans get vaccinated, some workers are heading back to the office, but many plan to keep working from home permanently.

In a Bankrate survey, 48% of people working from home said it gives them more family time and 40% are getting more sleep.

Fifty-seven percent said it’s having a positive effect on personal finances.

“They haven’t had to buy as many new clothes, maybe they saved money on food because they’re not buying a $10-15 sandwich out every day,” said Ted Rossman, an industry analyst with Bankrate.com.

But Rossman says more than 1 in 5 people are concerned they won’t receive a promotion or raise if they keep working from home.

“I think some people worry that there’s this kind of out-of-sight, out-of-mind thing going on. Especially if a lot of your co-workers are regularly in the office.”

Todd Miller has been working from home for 10 years.

He said his career has advanced, even while working from home. “I’ve switched companies, and then in my current company, I’ve switched positions,” said Miller.

Miller said he won’t ever go back to a cubicle. And now with more jobs available than workers, he believes more employees have the leverage to ask for remote work.

A May survey of 1,000 U.S. adults showed 39% would consider quitting if their employers weren’t flexible about remote work.

The poll was done by Morning Consult on behalf of Bloomberg News.