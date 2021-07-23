  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Crash, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people, including two Miami police officers, were hospitalized on Friday morning following a crash in Little Havana.

According to police, an officer in a marked patrol car was involved in a crash with another vehicle at NW 17 Avenue and W. Flagler Street around 6:00 a.m.

Car overturns in collision with Miami police officer on July 23, 2021. (CBS4)

The impact of the crash caused the other vehicle to overturn.

The westbound lanes from NW 16 Avenue to NW 17 Avenue on W. Flagler St. are shutdown.

Two officers and a third person were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

