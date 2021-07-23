MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Thursday night, the Miami City Commission approved design guidelines for the Miami Baywalk, a project that has been 40 years in the making.
The vision for the Baywalk is to create a continuous public promenade all along the waterfront extending from northern Coconut Grove, through downtown Miami up to Edgewater.
The approved measures will make the Baywalk one cohesive pathway that is well lit, aesthetically uniform and attractive. Safe, functional and sustainable, requiring high-quality materials, landscaping and more.
As it stands today, that waterfront land is as the Miami Herald Put it, “a hodge-podge of disconnected pathways that range widely in quality, access, and appeal.”