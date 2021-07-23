WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Baywalk, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Thursday night, the Miami City Commission approved design guidelines for the Miami Baywalk, a project that has been 40 years in the making.

The vision for the Baywalk is to create a continuous public promenade all along the waterfront extending from northern Coconut Grove, through downtown Miami up to Edgewater.

(Courtesy: Savino Miller Design Studio)

The approved measures will make the Baywalk one cohesive pathway that is well lit, aesthetically uniform and attractive. Safe, functional and sustainable, requiring high-quality materials, landscaping and more.

As it stands today, that waterfront land is as the Miami Herald Put it, “a hodge-podge of disconnected pathways that range widely in quality, access, and appeal.”

CBSMiami.com Team