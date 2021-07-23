MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Haiti laid its late president Jovenel Moïse to rest on Friday amid protests from angry supporters of the slain leader in his hometown.
Moïse was gunned down in his home in Port-au-Prince on July 7. His wife was also seriously hurt and treated in Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Overnight on Thursday, workers set up stages, lights and paved a brick road to Moïse’s mausoleum on a dusty plot of several acres enclosed by high walls in the northern city of Cap-Haitien.
Friday’s funeral comes a day after violent demonstrations hit neighborhoods in Cap-Haitien as groups of men fired shots into the air and blocked some roads with blazing tires.