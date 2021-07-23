Rolling Loud Music Fest Will Go On Despite Giant Video Screen CollapseOrganizers of this weekend’s Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival say the show will go on, despite a giant video screen collapse.

Taste Of The Town: Healthy Dishes With Plenty Of Flavor Served At Carrot ExpressThe Miami-based health-conscious restaurant chain, Carrot Express, is always busy at its ten locations. The healthy, but fast casual restaurant, was founded in 1993 by Mario Laufer.

New Production Of 'In The Heights' Playing At Adrienne Arsht Center With All-Miami Talent“In the Heights” is ready for a curtain call at the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami.

Large Crowd Expected As Rolling Loud Music Fest Kicks Off At Hard Rock StadiumSouth Florida's annual and massive hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud is back this weekend and packed with three days of stellar lineups, including A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone. In addition, there are reports that Kanye West will perform on Sunday.

John Mayer Bringing 2022 SoB Rock Tour To South FloridaJohn Mayer is coming to South Florida next year.

Taste Of The Town: Mediterranean Cuisine Is Over The Moon At Strawberry Moon In Miami BeachCBS4's Lisa Petrillo gets a taste of Mediterranean cuisine that is out of this world at David Grutman's Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel In Miami Beach.