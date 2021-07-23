TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order that extends for two months a state of emergency in Miami-Dade County stemming from the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building.
DeSantis signed the 60-day extension Thursday before an original one-month order was set to expire on Saturday.READ MORE: Survey: Working From Home Yields Positive Effect On Finances, Time With Family, More Sleep
The extension said, in part, that “recovery efforts in Surfside are ongoing and require the continued support” of the state and that he is “committed to providing all available resources and assistance for the Surfside community to cope with this terrible disaster.”READ MORE: Florida’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday Expanded To 10 Days, Starts July 31
At least 97 people died in the collapse.
Locally-based FEMA Task Force teams demobilized on Friday, after a month-long deployment at the Surfside collapse site.MORE NEWS: Could College Athletes Profit from Adult Entertainment?
(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)