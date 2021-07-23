MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several people required medical treatment Friday afternoon after a car slammed into a restaurant in Miami.
It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the Don Cameron Seafood and Grill restaurant, located at 5:01 NW 37th Avenue.
Officials said the first arriving unit found a vehicle inside the building, and good Samaritans assisting injured customers.
Firefighters treated several people at the scene including 2 young children who were passengers in the car.
Authorities said the driver and three women were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Witnesses told police the driver of the 4-door sedan lost control of his vehicle, drove through a vacant lot, sideswiped a park car before slamming into the restaurant.
Police continue to investigate.