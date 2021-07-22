MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the search and recovery effort at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse continues, here are the people whose remains have been recovered and identified.
Recovered June 24th
Stacie Dawn Fang
54 years old
Antonio Lozano
83 years old
Recovered June 25th
Gladys Lozano
79 years old
Manuel LaFont
54 years old
Recovered June 26th
Luis Bermudez
26 years old
Marcus Joseph Guara
52 years old
Leon Oliwkowicz
80 years old
Ana Ortiz
46 years old
Recovered June 27th
Christina Beatriz Elvira
74 years old
Recovered June 28th
Michael David Altman
50 years old
Frank Kleiman
55 years old
Recovered June 29th
Hilda Noriega
92 years old
Recovered June 30th
Magaly Elena Delgado
80 years old
Bonnie Epstein
56 years old
Andreas Giannitsopoulos
21 years old
Emma Guara
4 years old
Lucia Guara
11 years old
Anaely Rodriguez
42 years old
Recovered July 2nd
Claudio Bonnefoy
85 years old
Maria Obias-Bonnefoy
69 years old
Graciela Cattarossi
48 years old
David Epstein
58 years old
Not available – At the family’s request
7 years old
Gonzalo Torre
81 years old
Recovered July 5th
Ingrid Ainsworth
66 years old
Tzvi Ainsworth
68 years old
Elena Blasser
64 years old
Andrea Cattarossi
56 years old
Francis Fernandez
67 years old
Jay Kleiman
52 years old
Nancy Kress Levin
76 years old
Linda March
58 years old
Recovered July 6th
Richard Augustine
77 years old
Graciela Cattarossi
86 years old
Gino Cattarossi
89 years old
Elena Chavez
87 years old
Aishani Gia Patel
1 year old
Bhavna Patel
36 years old
Vishai Patel
42 years old
Elaine Lia Sabino
71 years old
Simon Segal
80 years old
Recovered July 7th
Marina Restrepo Azen
76 years old
Deborah Berezdivin
21 years old
Brad Cohen
51 years old
Gary Cohen
58 years old
Nicole Langesfeld
26 years old
Gloria Machado
71 years old
Ruslan Manashirov
36 years old
Ana Mora
70 years old
Juan Alberto Mora
80 years old
Juan Alberto Mora Jr
32 years old
Ilan Naibryf
21 years old
Alexia Maria Pettengill Lopez Moreira
9 years old
Anna Sophia Pettengill Lopez Moreira
6 years old
Luis Vicente Pettengill Lopez Moreira III
3 years old
Luis Pettengill
36 years old
Harold Rosenberg
52 years old
Maria Teresa Rovirosa
58 years old
Luis Sadovnic
28 years old
Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba
23 years old
Recovered July 8th
Maria Gabriela Camou
64 years old
Edgar Gonzalez
42 years old
Beatriz Rodriguez Guerra
52 years old
Oresme Gil Guerra
60 years old
Alfredo Leone
48 years old
Lorenzo De Oliveira Leone
5 years old
Sophia Lopez Moreira
36 years old
Fabian Nunez
57 years old
Miguel Pazos
55 years old
Richard Rovirosa
60 years old
Maria Torre
76 years old
Angela Velasquez
60 years old
Theresa Velasquez
36 years old
Benny Weisz
31 years old
Not available-At the family’s request
5 years old
Not available-At the family’s request
44 years old
Recovered July 9th
Nicole Dawn Doran
43 years old
Miguel Leonardo Kaufman
65 years old
Arnold Notkin
87 years old
Maria Notkin
81 years old
Michelle Anna Pazos
23 years old
Maria Popa
79 years old
Mihai Radulescu
82 years old
Lisa Rosenberg
27 years old
Judith Spiegel
65 years old
Julio Cesar Velasquez
66 years old
Recovered July 10th
Margarita Vasquez Bello
68 years old
Catalina Gomez Ramirez
45 years old
Rosa Saez
70 years old
Cassie Billedeau Stratton
40 years old
Luis F. Barth Tobar
51 years old
Recovered July 11
Valeria Barth
14 years old
Moises Rodan Brief
28 years old
Andres Levine
26 years old
Mercedes Fuentes Urgelles
61 years old
Raymond Urgelles
61 years old
July 18th
Anastasiya Gromova
24 years old