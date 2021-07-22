MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Part of a stage that is going to be used for the Rolling Loud concert this weekend collapsed Thursday morning.
Luckily, no one was injured, officials said.
Concert organizers said they would be working to fix the part that collapsed and get it ready for showtime.
Organizers said a projection screen fell because it had not been secured.
The concert will be held this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens