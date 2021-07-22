  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A memorial service will be held Thursday night for the late Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

The service will take place at 7 p.m. at the Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church, located at 110 N.E. 62nd Street in Miami.

It is open to the public.

President Moïse will be laid to rest on Friday, July 23, by his wife and three children in their hometown of Cap-Haitian.

Services for Moïse are already taking place in Haiti.

Moïse’s widow Martine attended her first public event Wednesday since returning from Miami. Dressed in black with her arm in a sling, she sat in silence beneath a portrait of her late husband as a priest delivered his eulogy.

Others wore t-shirts with Moïse face on them as they arrived at his family farm.

