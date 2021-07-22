MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A memorial service will be held Thursday night for the late Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.
The service will take place at 7 p.m. at the Notre Dame d’Haiti Catholic Church, located at 110 N.E. 62nd Street in Miami.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Steam & Mostly Sunny With Afternoon Storms
It is open to the public.
President Moïse will be laid to rest on Friday, July 23, by his wife and three children in their hometown of Cap-Haitian.READ MORE: Tracking The Tropics: Quiet Now But Watching An Area Near Florida
Services for Moïse are already taking place in Haiti.
Moïse’s widow Martine attended her first public event Wednesday since returning from Miami. Dressed in black with her arm in a sling, she sat in silence beneath a portrait of her late husband as a priest delivered his eulogy.MORE NEWS: Miami Police Need Help Finding Missing Man Delmar Wall
Others wore t-shirts with Moïse face on them as they arrived at his family farm.