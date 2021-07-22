MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will look to get on the winning side this Sunday when they face the Philadelphia Union at DRV PNK Stadium.

South Florida Inter Miami CF fans have not seen their team win in what seems a long time. Miami has lost six consecutive matches.

On Wednesday night, Inter Miami CF was embarrassed at home after losing 5-0 against New England.

Fans on social media are crying foul and want changes. One fan said they would much rather see 11 random fans take the field.

Others, however, know that the team is going through a bad spell and urge other fans to continue to support the local squad.

Inter Miami CF has a record of 2 wins, 2 draws and 8 loses for a total of 8 points. Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, has a record of 6 victories, 5 draws and 3 defeats for a total of 23 points.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. and you will be able to watch it on on My33, CW34, Unimás, and the Inter Miami App.

Inter Miami will be hosting Fútbol Salutes, a Military Appreciation Night presented by Wendy’s.

This will be the fourth time Inter Miami and Philadelphia face each other overall and will be the first time the two teams meet at DRV PNK Stadium.

Servicemen and women in attendance will receive a 10% discount at DRV PNK Stadium concessions and merchandise, including new camo items, at Fanatics retail locations by showing a valid military ID.