MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — The Biden administration is preparing to call out violators of human rights in Cuba in a very public way.

As soon as Thursday, they are expected to announce sanctions against individuals in the Cuban regime and a government special forces unit known as the Boinas Negras.

The “black berets” — identified locally as the Boinas Negras and formally known as the National Special Brigade of the Ministry of the Interior — are an elite Cuban special forces unit that the government has deployed to crack down on protesters following the widespread anti-government demonstrations on the communist island.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday that the Treasury Department is “exploring” sanctions on “Cuban officials responsible for violence, oppression, human rights violations against those peaceful protesters.”

Price said he was “not in a position to detail now what any potential sanctions might look like, what authorities we might use, but we are certainly looking at ways that we can hold accountable those Cuban regime officials who have been responsible for what we’ve seen,” but added that the administration is “confident there is more room” for additional sanctions.

The Biden administration will use the global Magnitsky authorities to sanction Boinas Negras.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

(©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)