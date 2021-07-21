MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Teddy, the crisis dog who helped first responders during the first weeks of the condo collapse in Surfside, took his first steps back home in Philadelphia after becoming unable to walk.

Teddy, a 6-year-old basset hound lab mix, served 3 weeks in Surfside as a crisis response canine, with only one job, putting smiles on the faces of first responders.

On Wednesday, Sophia Barrett, Teddy’s mom, sent a video to CBS4 of Teddy taking his first steps since returning to the City of Brotherly Love.

Teddy tore two hind knee ligaments and suffered a herniated disc in his back because of all of his hard work in Surfside.

His owners are in awe of all the support shown their four-legged pooch.

Jake Blouch, Teddy’s co-owner said, “It’s not really real to me, an incredible act of generosity. Thought this would never happen, but here we are.”

Teddy’s gofundme page got more than $24,000.

CBS4 was told Teddy will be making a full recovery.

Soon, he will be back at what he does best, wagging his tail in excitement and putting smiles on the faces of first responders at crisis scenes like Surfside.