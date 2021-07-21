MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Teddy, the crisis dog who helped first responders during the first weeks of the condo collapse in Surfside, took his first steps back home in Philadelphia after becoming unable to walk.
Teddy, a 6-year-old basset hound lab mix, served 3 weeks in Surfside as a crisis response canine, with only one job, putting smiles on the faces of first responders.READ MORE: Nearly 4 Weeks Later, Surfside Memorial Grows; 96th Victim Identified
On Wednesday, Sophia Barrett, Teddy’s mom, sent a video to CBS4 of Teddy taking his first steps since returning to the City of Brotherly Love.
Teddy tore two hind knee ligaments and suffered a herniated disc in his back because of all of his hard work in Surfside.
His owners are in awe of all the support shown their four-legged pooch.READ MORE: COVID Surge Forces Broward Health To Change Visitor Policy
Jake Blouch, Teddy’s co-owner said, “It’s not really real to me, an incredible act of generosity. Thought this would never happen, but here we are.”
Teddy’s gofundme page got more than $24,000.
CBS4 was told Teddy will be making a full recovery.MORE NEWS: Stressed Over Recent COVID Surge, South Florida Nurses Urge Everyone To Get Vaccinated
Soon, he will be back at what he does best, wagging his tail in excitement and putting smiles on the faces of first responders at crisis scenes like Surfside.