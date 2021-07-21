ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – Sure he was sworn in at the 46th President of the United States, lives in the White House, and flies on Air Force 1, but now it’s really official for Joe Biden.
An audio-animatronic of Biden has been added to Walt Disney World's Hall of Presidents.
A table next to Biden in the presidential tableau will hold peach blossoms to represent his home state of Delaware. There will also be a pair of aviator sunglasses in a nod to Biden's favorite eyewear.
The attraction will reopen in August.
