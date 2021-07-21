MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a teenager Wednesday, who has been charged with the murder of a man in Oakland Park.
BSO said the fatal shooting happened at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, in the 4900 block of Northeast Ninth Avenue.READ MORE: COVID Surge Forces Broward Health To Change Visitor Policy
Deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He would later die at a local hospital.
Detectives said the teen, 16, saw the victim walking to his vehicle and a verbal confrontation ensued.READ MORE: Stressed Over Recent COVID Surge, South Florida Nurses Urge Everyone To Get Vaccinated
Authorities said the victim drove his car over to the suspect and exited his car. At that time, the suspect fired a shot at the victim, striking him.
BSO found the teen after setting up a perimeter.
They said a handgun was found in the suspect’s backpack.MORE NEWS: Growing Number Of Americans Cutting Back on Alcohol Consumption
The teen is facing a charge of second-degree murder.