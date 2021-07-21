MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a teenager Wednesday, who has been charged with the murder of a man in Oakland Park.

BSO said the fatal shooting happened at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, in the 4900 block of Northeast Ninth Avenue.

Deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He would later die at a local hospital.

Detectives said the teen, 16, saw the victim walking to his vehicle and a verbal confrontation ensued.

Authorities said the victim drove his car over to the suspect and exited his car. At that time, the suspect fired a shot at the victim, striking him.

BSO found the teen after setting up a perimeter.

They said a handgun was found in the suspect’s backpack.

The teen is facing a charge of second-degree murder.