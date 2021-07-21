MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a soggy Tuesday, South Florida woke to mainly dry conditions with just a few spotty showers.
Highs will climb to around 90 degrees and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s due to high humidity.READ MORE: Amazon's Jeff Bezos: Blue Origin's Historic Flight Is Just The Beginning For Private Space Travel
With the heating of the day and deep moisture in place, scattered to numerous storms will fire up this afternoon and evening. Some storms may turn strong with the potential for heavy rain. Localized flooding since the ground is already saturated from all the heavy rain that fell Tuesday.
Wednesday night a few showers will be possible with warm lows in the upper 70s.
Thursday the rain chance decreases a bit but we still have the potential for spotty storms. The rain chance goes right back up on Friday and through the weekend. Highs will rise to the low 90s.
TROPICSMORE NEWS: Families Get Answers, Surfside Community Grieves Those Lost In Condo Collapse
A non-tropical low pressure system has a low potential of cyclone development over the next five days as it meanders near the coasts of North Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.