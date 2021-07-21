MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF fans did not have a reason to cheer after falling 5-0 to the New England Revolution at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday night.

Miami has now lost six consecutive games.

“The most important thing is this fútbol club. Now we have to start fighting for this fútbol club and we have to work even harder, we need to come back into training tomorrow with added determination to make this club a success. That’s my job to lead that,” said head coach Phil Neville.

Inter Miami now has a record of 2 wins, 2 draws, and 8 losses for a total of 8 points.

Recent signing Nick Marsman started in goal, making his debut for the team. Miami’s two other recent additions, Kieran Gibbs and Indiana Vassilev, also made the matchday squad.

The South Florida team featured the return of Robbie Robinson, who lined up alongside Rodolfo Pizarro, Lewis Morgan and Gonzalo Higuaín in attack for the first time since the team’s second match of 2021 in late April.

New England opened the scoring in the 15th minute; Carles Gil delivered a free-kick into the box for Arnór Ingvi Traustason, who headed it in for a 0-1 lead.

New England doubled their lead in the 27th minute; Marsman made a save on an initial effort from Thomas McNamara, but the rebound found Teal Bunburry who scored with his effort to make it 0-2.

In the 36th minute, Traustason doubled his tally with a strike after a corner found him following a scramble in the box.

New England tacked on a fourth goal just before halftime; Gil sent in a cross in from the endline that found Adam Buksa in front of goal, who volleyed a strike into the back of the net to make it 0-4.

New England added to its tally late in the second half, when Buksa scored his second of the match.

Inter Miami will be back in action on Sunday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET when it hosts the Philadelphia Union at DRV PNK Stadium.

All in all, it was either a forgettable game or a learning experience for the South Florida team.