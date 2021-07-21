MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the parking lot of La Carreta near Bird Rd. and SW 87th Ave. folks were stocking up on shirts, hats, and flags in support of Cuba as demonstrations continue through South Florida.

“We’re going to go right now to Tamiami Park and maybe Tropical Park later,” says Luis Arias.

Arias has attended a number of demonstrations and doesn’t plan to stop.

“Hopefully we keep it going and it doesn’t stop because the moment it stops things change so we just got to keep the pressure and show our people in Cuba that we are supporting them,” says Arias.

A rally is planned for Wednesday night at Tropical Park, and leaders in the Sunshine State also continue to speak out.

Senator Marco Rubio addressed the unrest in Cuba on CBS This Morning Wednesday and have his thoughts on how the U.S should respond.

“Why isn’t the American Human Rights Commission in Cuba at this moment documenting these cases of human rights violations, that’s what they exist to do,” says Rubio.

The Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board held their monthly meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting was held to discuss inequalities of House Bill One enforcement and what’s going on in Cuba.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County commissioners unanimously passed legislation declaring July 11 2021 as “Patria y Vida/SOS Cuba Day”.

“The communist regime has taken so much from the Cuban people, that it has even robbed them of their fear, and they are now in the streets demanding freedom,” says Commissioner Rebeca Sosa. “Their peaceful demonstrations in the face of beatings, shootings, and kidnappings have inspired the world and we must stand and support them.”

More action is being taken for those on the ground in Cuba.

On Tuesday, Movimento Democracia announced they are representing 25-year-old Carlos Nunez who was allegedly picked up by Cuban authorities over the weekend after being involved in protests there.

We’re told he would not apologize to authorities and was detained.

His mother who is here in South Florida is concerned.

Representative Joe Geller says the violation of rights in Cuba is horrific.

“We stand ready to aid in any way within our power, there are things that are best done in the courts and that is what we are here to do,” says Geller.