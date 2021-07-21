TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — More than two dozen people were arrested after a cockfighting ring was broken up in the northern part of the state.
The state Department of Agriculture reported Tuesday that the arrests were made last week.
Investigators serving a search warrant in Lafayette County found a crowd gathered watching roosters fighting to their death. Investigators found three dead birds and seized another 41 that were brought to the location to fight each other.
Investigators also seized firearms, a large amount of cash, and illegal substances, the department said.
The thirty people arrested are facing third degree felonies for attending animal fights.
