(CBSMiami)- Bobby Bowden, the former Florida State football coach, told the Tallahassee Democrat in a statement Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition. In the statement, the 91-year-old Bowden said that he’s “prepared for what is to come” and that his wife Ann and the family they have raised have been blessings.

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said in the statement. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”

Bowden was diagnosed with COVID-19 last October and the Democrat reports that his health has deteriorated since that point including a five day hospital stay this June.

Bowden began his head coaching stint with the Seminoles in 1976 and spent the next 34 seasons in charge of the program. During that time he posted a 316-97-4 record and led Florida State to a pair of national championships in 1993 and 1999.

Overall, the Birmingham, Alabama native won 357 games during his Division I coaching career, ranking as the second-winningest coach in DI history. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.