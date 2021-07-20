  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Condo Collapse, Local TV, Miami News, Neighbors 4 Neighbors

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Call Neighbors 4 Neighbors at (305) 597-4404 or visit Neighbors4Neighbors.org/SurfsideFund if you want to help those affected by the Surfside condo collapse.

So far, the nonprofit’s Surfside Building Collapse Victim Fund has raised nearly $240,000.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors Executive Director Katy Meagher said the fund’s goal will be to assist the victims in the long term with unforeseen costs and things not covered by insurance.

The state’s Department of Emergency Management has recognized Neighbors 4 Neighbors as one of only two organizations to trust during this crisis.

Meagher said they’ve also been feeding first responders at the site and at the evidence sorting site.

As a result, Neighbors 4 Neighbors has added an option on the donation site to designate your donation toward feeding first responders.

