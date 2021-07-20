MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Keep your eye on the sky and keep your umbrella close by.
It was a soggy start across parts of South Florida as spotty storms produced lightning and heavy downpours.
Throughout the day the rain chance is higher due to more moisture around and a southerly wind flow. Scattered storms will be possible with the potential for some downpours.
It was a warm and humid start with temperatures in the low 80s. Afternoon highs will soar to the low 90s. It will feel like the upper 90s and 100s due to high humidity.
Tuesday night a few showers will develop with warm lows in the upper 70s.
Wednesday the atmosphere remains moist and unsettled with the potential for more weather. Scattered storms will be possible again. Highs will remain seasonable in the low 90s.
Late week the rain chance decreases a bit but some showers will still be possible. We will likely see hazy skies at times on Thursday and Friday due to Saharan Dust. This weekend another surge of moisture will increase the chance for afternoon storms on Saturday and Sunday. Highs soar to the low 90s.