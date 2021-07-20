MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new state-of-the-art medical center will soon open its doors in Doral.
On Tuesday, CBS4 cameras got a first look inside the Jackson West Medical Center.
Every wing is outfitted with the newest medical equipment, and brand new patient suites.
Jackson West CEO Eddie Borrego said patient comfort was the key inspiration behind the new facility.
“We have the ability to communicate with family members when patients are in the operating room, which hasn’t been seen in our market before.”
“The facility has been designed extremely intuitively, easy to navigate, and it’s similar to the hotel and not a hospital at all.”
"Everything you've seen here is completely different. We've set out to create a boutique experience for our patients and their loved ones."
Jackson West is scheduled to open to the public in August.