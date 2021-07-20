MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Haiti’s government has installed a new prime minister, while officials mourned assassinated President Jovenel Moïse and arrested at least three police officers implicated in his killing.
Designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry was sworn in to replace interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who assumed leadership of Haiti with the backing of police and the military after the July 7 attack at Moïse's private home.
Henry, a 71-year-old neurosurgeon, took the reigns Tuesday afternoon.
At least 26 people have been arrested. Police Chief Léon Charles announced four more formal arrests on Tuesday — at least three of them police officers, whose ranks he did not release. He said the police had been infiltrated.
