By CBSMiami.com Team
Crash, FHP, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol released a video Tuesday of a police pursuit that ended in a violent crash on I-95.

It happened in late May, as the suspects raced up I-95.

Five teens stole an SUV near East Oakland Park and Bayview Drive.

FP said they raced away from the neighborhood, hit a bicyclist, then drove onto the interstate.

The pursuit ended when the teens crashed on the highway in Hollywood.

