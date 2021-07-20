MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Amazon founder and Palmetto Senior High School Alumni Jeff Bezos says he’s ready for Blue Origin’s historic launch.

Bezos will be in the New Shepard capsule when his rocket blasts off from Texas. The launch is scheduled for 9 a.m.

The ride will last roughly ten minutes. After launch and separation, Bezos and the three others aboard will reach roughly 66 miles above the Earth, float in microgravity for a few minutes before parachutes and thruster rockets land the capsule back in the desert of west Texas.

Everything is automated. Bezos told CBS This Morning host Gayle King he’s not nervous.

“We’ve been training, this vehicle is ready, this crew is ready. This team is amazing we just feel really good about it,” he said.

“I am super excited to go to space and joining them on the flight. I’ve been dreaming about this all my life and I’ll become the youngest astronaut ever because I’m 18 years old,” said Oliver Daemen who will also be aboard for the flight.

He won his seat in an auction, making him the company’s first space tourist.

Also in the capsule will be Bezos’ brother Mark and 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk, who will become the oldest person to go into space.

Bezos may have been beaten to space by days by fellow billionaire Richard Branson, but the Amazon founder’s rocket is set to fly a bit higher. That target of 66 miles above Earth would surpass Branson’s approximate 53-mile ascent.

Tuesday, July 20th, is the 52nd anniversary of the lunar landing in 1969. Bezos says his love of space history is the reason why this date was chosen for the launch.