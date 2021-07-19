MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) — Miramar Police are looking for a vehicle that may have been involved in a hit and run crash that left one person dead on Monday afternoon.
Police and fire rescue personnel responded to what initially appeared to be a single-vehicle crash in the 17800 block of Miramar Parkway shortly before 1:00 p.m.
The Infiniti struck several trees and burst into flames, killing the driver. That person has not been identified.
Police are now looking for a second vehicle involved in this crash, which fled the scene. The vehicle is described as a newer model, two-door, mint green Dodge Challenger with front passenger side damage.
Anyone who may have information in regards to this hit-and-run is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.