FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police have asked for help in finding a man who was caught on camera taking inappropriate pictures of a woman.

It happened at a TJ Maxx store on Pines Boulevard.

The store’s surveillance video shows the man walk up behind a woman, lean down, and take a picture up her dress.

Can you identify this suspect who was caught taking voyeuristic pictures of a female victim inside of TJ Maxx (11030 Pines Blvd)? The suspect is described as a thin white male with dark-colored hair, approx 5'7", wearing a gray army cap, white polo shirt & light gray pants. 1/ pic.twitter.com/gEk6o77l77 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 19, 2021

When the woman turned around to confront him, the man ran out of the store.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call the police at (954) 431-2225.