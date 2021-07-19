WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Pembroke Pines, Voyeur

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police have asked for help in finding a man who was caught on camera taking inappropriate pictures of a woman.

It happened at a TJ Maxx store on Pines Boulevard.

The store’s surveillance video shows the man walk up behind a woman, lean down, and take a picture up her dress.

When the woman turned around to confront him, the man ran out of the store.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call the police at (954) 431-2225.

CBSMiami.com Team